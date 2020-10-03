News World US Ex-Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway positive for coronavirus
Updated:

Ex-Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway positive for coronavirus

Kellyanne Conway in the Rose Garden of the White House last week. Photo: Sipa USA
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway has tested positive for coronavirus, the latest major political figure to say they have COVID-19 after attending a Rose Garden event where President Donald Trump announced his choice for the Supreme Court.

“Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” Ms Conway tweeted.

Her daughter, Claudia, posted a string of videos to TikTok on Friday (local time) about her mother “coughing all around the house.”

Earlier on Friday, the 15-year-old posted a video saying Kellyanne, 53, has experienced COVID-19 symptoms.

Ms Conway attended the Rose Garden announcement last week where Mr Trump announced his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Among the attendees, Republican senators Mike Lee and Thom Tillis, the president of the University of Notre Dame, as well as Mr Trump himself tested positive on Friday for the coronavirus.

Ms Conway is now the sixth person who attended the event last week, where masks and social distancing were rare, known to have subsequently tested positive.

Many of the guests for Mr Trump’s announcement arrived at the event with masks on, but as the event got underway, very few remained in place.

-with agencies

Follow Us

Trending Now

How Victoria can cement its gains, put a lid on COVID hotspots and start getting back to normal
small-business-tax-benefits
‘Important and sensible’: Small businesses welcome tax breaks despite opposition
donald trump
Donald Trump’s positive coronavirus test upends campaign in final stretch
‘Don’t risk everything’, Chief Health Officer warns maskless Melbourne revellers
Look before you leak! From toilets to handbags, snakes are popping up all over
Dennis Atkins: The four major societal issues Morrison needs to address, but won’t
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video