A former model has publicly accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her outside a VIP bathroom at the US Open in New York in the late 90s.

Amy Dorris gave an exclusive interview to The Guardian outlining her allegations which the US president’s lawyers have denied in the “strongest possible terms”.

The Florida woman, 48, claims Mr Trump forced his tongue down her throat, assaulted her all over her body and held her in a grip she was unable to escape from.

The Guardian reports Ms Dorris was 24 years old and Mr Trump was 51 and married to his second wife Marla Maples when they met through her boyfriend, who was a friend of Trump.

Ms Dorris and her boyfriend Jason Binn joined Mr Trump and friends in his VIP box at the US Open on September 5, 1997 when Ms Dorris claims the alleged encounter occurred when she used the bathroom.

“I was having some issues with my contact lenses,” she said. “I remember going in there to moisten my lens.”

When she came out, she told The Guardian Mr Trump was waiting outside.

“Initially I thought that he was waiting to go to the bathroom, but that wasn’t the case, unfortunately,” she said.

Ms Dorris alleges Mr Trump forced himself on her after a brief exchange in which she recalls nervously laughing and telling him: “No, get away.”

But Mr Trump “just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off”.

“And then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything.

“I was in his grip, and I couldn’t get out of it.

“I don’t know what you call that when you’re sticking your tongue just down someone’s throat. But I pushed it out with my teeth. I was pushing it. And I think I might have hurt his tongue.”

In the Guardian today, Amy Dorris bravely told me about her allegation of sexual assault against Donald Trump. On why now, she says: "I’ve noticed a shift in how women are being treated since he became president… so I am coming out for me, for my kids" https://t.co/p2VnJkYmx6 — Lucy Osborne (@Lucy_Osborne) September 17, 2020

Ms Dorris alleged she told Mr Trump “no, please stop” but “he didn’t care”. “It doesn’t matter who you are,” she said.

“Any time anyone says no, no means no. And that just didn’t work out for me. It wasn’t enough.”

“I just kind of was in shock,” she told The Guardian.

“I felt violated, obviously. But I still wasn’t processing it and just was trying to go back to talking to everyone and having a good time because, I don’t know, I felt pressured to be that way.”

The Guardian says Ms Dorris has provided evidence to back up her allegations including her ticket to the US Open and six photos showing her with Mr Trump and celebrities including actor Leonardo DiCaprio and musician Lenny Kravitz over a period of days.

Mr Trump’s lawyers have strongly denied all allegations and said it seemed incredible that Ms Dorris would remain in Mr Trump’s company in the days following the alleged assault.

They said Ms Dorris had never raised the allegations with a law enforcement agency or to Mr Trump, and questioned the timing of her claims as possibly politically motivated.

Ms Dorris said after choosing not to speak out in 2016 when other women came forward when Mr Trump ran for president, she now wanted to be a role model for her twin daughters.

“Now I feel like my girls are about to turn 13 years old and I want them to know that you don’t let anybody do anything to you that you don’t want,” she said.

“And I’d rather be a role model. I want them to see that I didn’t stay quiet, that I stood up to somebody who did something that was unacceptable.”

Ms Dorris joins more than two dozen women who have publicly accused Mr Trump of sexual misconduct over the last few decades.