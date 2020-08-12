Donald Trump ‘surprised’ by Kamala Harris’ nomination

US President Donald Trump says is surprised Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden chose Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate because she had been disrespectful to the former vice president during the primary debates.

Ms Harris, 55, made history by becoming the first black woman and first Asian-American on a major party presidential ticket.

Mr Trump said Harris had been “very, very nasty” to Mr Biden during the primaries.

Mr Trump also tweeted a campaign ad calling Ms Harris a “phony” noting she had criticised Mr Biden for supporting “racist policies” when they ran against each other for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“One of the reasons that it surprised me, she was probably nastier than even Pocahontas to Joe Biden,” he told reporters on Tuesday (local time).

“She was very disrespectful to Joe Biden and it’s hard to pick somebody that’s that disrespectful.”

Mr Trump insists he was hoping Ms Harris would be selected by Mr Biden.

“She was my number one pick” to run with Biden, Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump assailed Ms Harris for her questioning of Brett Kavanaugh over sexual misconduct allegations during his Senate confirmation hearings to join the Supreme Court.

“I thought she was the meanest, the most horrible, the most disrespectful of anybody in the US Senate,” Mr Trump said.

Vice-President Mike Pence has echoed Mr Trump’s sentiment.

“Joe Biden and the Democratic party have been overtaken by the radical left,” Mr Pence said at a Trump campaign event in Arizona on Tuesday.

“So given their promises of higher taxes, open borders, socialised medicine and abortion on demand, it’s no surprise that he chose Senator Harris.”

Known as an aggressive campaigner, Ms Harris has won state-wide elections three times in California.

She built her early career as district attorney of San Francisco and was elected as the state’s attorney general.

The US President’s criticism comes as it emerged he donated twice to Ms Harris when she was a candidate for attorney general of California.

State records indicate he contributed a total of $US6000 to her campaign committee in 2011 and 2013 combined.

-with agencies