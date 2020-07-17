News World US US shopper pulls gun on man in mask row

US shopper pulls gun on man in mask row

Police say the threat came after an argument between a masked shopper and one who wasn't wearing one. Photo: Getty
An unmasked man has pulled a gun on a masked shopper and threatened to kill him during an apparent confrontation over masks at a Walmart store in the US, local authorities say.

The Florida store’s security video shows the unmasked man pushing an older man in a wheelchair through the store on Saturday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Sheriff’s officials said they have identified the man, who is co-operating with detectives.

The man in the wheelchair pulled a red neckerchief over his mouth in the store.

The video shows a shopper wearing a mask approach the pair and exchange words.

That’s when the unmasked man gives the shopper the middle finger before pulling a handgun from his waistband, the sheriff’s office said.

The unmasked man made a death threat before leaving the store.

In the video, a young girl reaches for the masked man’s hand to pull him away and another person is seen trying to intervene.

The man then pushes the wheelchair to the parking lot and the pair left in a white Chevrolet Equinox SUV, sheriff’s officials said.

No one was injured during the dispute, officials said, and investigators are searching for the gunman.

