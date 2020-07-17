News World US Florida police arrest runaway kangaroo bouncing through city
Updated:

Florida police arrest runaway kangaroo bouncing through city

Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

A kangaroo has been arrested after escaping his home and bouncing through a busy Florida city.

The marsupial, identified by local media as Jack, was eventually cornered by multiple police vehicles.

Proving he was a true Aussie gentleman, the roo did not resist arrest and allowed two police officers to pick him up and place him in the back seat of a squad car.

Fort Lauderdale police were so chuffed they described him as their “newest mate”.

Instead of tossing him in a station lock-up cell with drug dealers and other undesirables, Jack received five-star accommodation in the cop shop stables.

“This morning we received a call he was jumping around our community,” Sergeant DeAnna Greenlaw said.

“Our officers responded to the scene, took him into custody, transported him here to our stables where he is safe and sound while Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission conducts their investigation.

“He will later be turned over to their care.”

The Sun Sentinel reports the two-year-old Australian native belongs to Anthony Macias who only had Jack for about four months.

He got the kangaroo from a man who was moving and didn’t want it anymore.

However Mr Macias looks unlikely to get his pet back as the Port Lauderdale area is not zoned for such animals.

It is illegal for “exotic animals” like Jack to be within the city limits.

Mr Macias told the newspaper he had planned to call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to find out what permits and licensing he needed for an exotic animal.

He suspects he had not shut his gate properly when taking out the recycling which enabled Jack’s escape while he was at work.

-with AAP

Trending Now

coronavirus-elimination-strategy
Risk versus reward: Australia’s coronavirus strategy divides the country
Pink-collar recession: Data reveals women have borne brunt of pandemic
Lorna Jane anti-virus
Lorna Jane leverages fear in ‘anti-virus’ activewear claims
industries-coronavirus
The five industries set to rocket – and plummet – amid the coronavirus
Casting call: $400 million pitch to lure Hollywood blockbusters, TV series
Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis and security guard reject abuse claims
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video