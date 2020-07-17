Florida police arrest runaway kangaroo bouncing through city

A kangaroo has been arrested after escaping his home and bouncing through a busy Florida city.

The marsupial, identified by local media as Jack, was eventually cornered by multiple police vehicles.

Proving he was a true Aussie gentleman, the roo did not resist arrest and allowed two police officers to pick him up and place him in the back seat of a squad car.

Fort Lauderdale police were so chuffed they described him as their “newest mate”.

Instead of tossing him in a station lock-up cell with drug dealers and other undesirables, Jack received five-star accommodation in the cop shop stables.

BREAKING: This is the kangaroo that was caught after being on the loose on the streets of Fort Lauderdale https://t.co/Ef1U2mbW2h pic.twitter.com/xsaG1JjunE — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) July 16, 2020

“This morning we received a call he was jumping around our community,” Sergeant DeAnna Greenlaw said.

“Our officers responded to the scene, took him into custody, transported him here to our stables where he is safe and sound while Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission conducts their investigation.

“He will later be turned over to their care.”

The Sun Sentinel reports the two-year-old Australian native belongs to Anthony Macias who only had Jack for about four months.

He got the kangaroo from a man who was moving and didn’t want it anymore.

However Mr Macias looks unlikely to get his pet back as the Port Lauderdale area is not zoned for such animals.

It is illegal for “exotic animals” like Jack to be within the city limits.

Mr Macias told the newspaper he had planned to call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to find out what permits and licensing he needed for an exotic animal.

He suspects he had not shut his gate properly when taking out the recycling which enabled Jack’s escape while he was at work.

