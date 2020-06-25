Three men have been indicted on murder charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a young black man fatally shot after being accosted while running in a suburban neighbourhood near Georgia’s coast.

Prosecutor Joyette Holmes announced Wednesday that a grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on charges including malice and felony murder in Mr Arbery’s death.

“This is another positive step, another great step for finding justice for Ahmaud, for finding justice for this family and the community beyond,” Holmes said at a news conference outside the Glynn County courthouse in Brunswick that was streamed online by news outlets.

Mr Arbery’s death has often been invoked during protests against racial injustice that have broken out across the nation since George Floyd’s death last month under a white Minneapolis police officer’s knee. Mr Arbery’s death also fuelled a renewed push for a state hate crimes law in Georgia, which state lawmakers passed on Tuesday.

Lawyers for the McMichaels have cautioned against a rush to judgement and have said the full story will come out in court. A lawyer for Mr Bryan has maintained that his client was merely a witness.

Mr Arbery was slain February 23 when the Greg and Travis McMichael, a white father and son, armed themselves and pursued 25-year-old Mr Arbery running in their neighbourhood.

It wasn’t until May 7, two days after Mr Bryan’s mobile phone video leaked online and provoked a national outcry, that the McMichaels were arrested by local police.

Greg McMichael told police he suspected Mr Arbery was a burglar and that Mr Arbery attacked his son before being shot. Mr Arbery’s family has said he was out for a jog.

