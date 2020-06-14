News World US Murdoch’s Fox caught doctoring fake ‘riot’ pictures
Updated:

Murdoch’s Fox caught doctoring fake ‘riot’ pictures

rupert murdoch
Rupert Murdoch's Fox News has admitted it published bogus images of Seattle's BLM protesters. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News has been caught red-handed using digitally altered photos in its coverage of a section of the city that has become a centre of protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

On Saturday, Fox News included an editor’s note at the top of at least three stories on its website covering Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), saying it replaced a “home page photo collage” because it “did not clearly delineate between these images” and that it “mistakenly” included a Minnesota photo in a slideshow about Seattle.

The largely peaceful zone has drawn the ire of President Donald Trump, who fumed on Twitter that the city had been taken over by “anarchists”.

The Seattle Times reported Fox News’ website featured at least two photos that amplified Mr Trump’s accusations – in one case inserting an image of a man standing with a military-style rifle

There were no disclaimers the images had been manipulated when featured on the network’s website prior to Saturday.

The unidentified gunman was lifted from a Getty Images photo taken on June 10 at the CHAZ protest area. But the original photo showed him leaning against a car.

Looks real, doesn’t it? Well it’s fake news because the gunman was digitally inserted to ‘illustrate’ the ongoing Seattle protests. Photo: ABC

Fox’s website used that gunman’s image for the network’s coverage of the protest zone, but the image was also included in a mashup of other photos from May 30 that depicted smashed windows in downtown Seattle — before the protest zone was set up and in a different neighbourhood.

Fox took down the photos after the newspaper inquired, and a Fox News spokeswoman acknowledged the issue in a statement that falsely claimed all photos were from the same week and the same location.

“We have replaced our photo illustration with the clearly delineated images of a gunman and a shattered storefront,” the Fox statement said.

While Fox was presenting images of gun-toting revolutionaries, CHAZ occupiers were building a sustainable garden. Photo: Twitter/Chaz Garden

The ethical standards of journalism require photo illustrations to be clearly marked, and caution used against using photos from different times and locations unless they are clearly marked because it can be misleading to the reader or viewer.

The gunman image was also inserted into a different June 10 Getty Images photo showing a sign from the protest zone that reads: “YOU ARE NOW ENTERING FREE CAP HILL.”

The gunman and sign photos were taken by Seattle freelance photographer David Ryder, who then distributed the photo through Getty Images.

“It is definitely Photoshopped,” Ryder told the newspaper.

“To use a photo out of context in a journalistic setting like that seems unethical.”

Here’s how Rupert Murdoch’s minions illustrated the Seattle protests. Big problem: the picture is an old one from the Minneapolis riots. Photo: ABC

The Seattle Times also reported that Fox’s package of stories on Seattle’s protest zone included a May 30 photo taken by an Associated Press photographer depicting a burning building and car that was in Minnesota. Fox has also since removed that image.

The CHAZ occupation, east of downtown Seattle, has evolved this week into a festival-like scene after police on June 8 removed barricades near the East Precinct and largely abandoned the station in an effort to de-escalate tensions between officers and demonstrators.

Meanwhile, a US judge on Friday ordered Seattle police to temporarily stop using tear gas, pepper spray and flash-bang devices to break up largely peaceful protests.

-AP

Trending Now

‘Straight out lie’: Protester slams NSW Police’s defence of alleged white power gesture
China is a small contributor to Australia's foreign investment pool.
Australian sentenced to death in China smuggling meth in checked flight luggage
Parts of Beijing in lockdown after outbreak at wholesale food market
Coronavirus pandemic leads to more at-home cancer treatments
How’s the serenity? Stephen Curry on the good side of the COVID-19 lockdown
With a little imagination, Red Symons puts the ‘pub test’ to the test
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video