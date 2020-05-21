Hundreds of demonstrators in the US state of Michigan have protested stay-at-home orders by gathering for free haircuts in front of the Michigan capitol building.

Police estimate around 350 people attended Wednesday’s protest dubbed “Operation Haircut”.

The demonstrators flouted local public health orders for barber shops to stay closed to blunt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Seven people were cited for disorderly conduct after ignoring warnings to stop cutting hair,” the Michigan State Police said in a tweet.

All of the 50 US states have eased their lockdown measures to some extent, with Republican-led states largely easing public health restrictions quicker than Democrat-led states.

Protests have increased against lockdown orders around the nation, while taking on an increasingly partisan tone.

Mr Trump has urged states to quickly proceed with reopening their economies and lashed out at Democratic governors, despite warnings from top public health officials that the country could face a second wave of the novel coronavirus if lockdown orders are eased too quickly.

The US leads the world in reported coronavirus cases at over 1.5 million infections, and more than 93,000 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

-with agencies