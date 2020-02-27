Multiple dead after gunman opens fire at US brewery

Multiple people have been killed – including a gunman – in a shooting at the Molson Coors Brewing headquarters in the US state of Wisconsin.

Police in Milwaukee earlier said they had responded to a “critical incident” at the brewing company’s headquarters, amid reports of a possible shooting

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett later confirmed there had been been multiple fatalities, although he did not give an exact number.

“It is a horrible, horrible day for the employees here. A very rough day for anyone who is close to this situation,” he said.

Earlier, the local newspaper, the Journal Sentinel, reported that brewery employees had been notified by email that an active shooter was in or near a second-floor stairwell in a building at the sprawling complex on Wednesday afternoon (local time).

At least 600 people work at the complex, which is widely known in the Milwaukee area as “Miller Valley,” a reference to the Miller Brewing Co. that is now part of Molson Coors.

Molson Coors spokesman Martin Maloney would say only that there was an “active situation”.

There was a heavy police presence in the area, along with fire trucks and ambulances. Live video showed an officer in body armour getting an assault rifle out of car.

Emergency crews continued to arrive at the scene nearly two hours after the initial call to police.

The FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were among the agencies responding.

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes”.

James Boyles told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his wife, Lasonya Ragdales, works at Molson Coors in the claims department.

She was texting from inside the building and told her husband that there was active shooter and she was locked in a room with co-workers, the Journal Sentinel reported.

-more to come

-with AAP