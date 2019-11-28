Cities and towns evacuated after chemical factory blast injures several

Three people have been injured and surrounding cities and towns ordered to evacuate after explosions at an East Texas chemical plant.

Flames and smoke surged into the sky after the blast at the TPC Group plant in Port Neches, about 130 kilometres east of Houston, about 1am on Wednesday (local time).

The chemical fire continued to burn late into the morning, the Nederland Volunteer Fire Department said.

TPC officials said three workers were treated at hospitals after the initial blast and later released. All employees had been accounted for, they said.

Jefferson County Emergency Management coordinator Mike White told the Beaumont Enterprise that five residents had also been injured. They were being treated for minor injuries, mostly related to shattered glass.

The early morning blast also damaged homes and businesses.

Following a second explosion on Wednesday afternoon, local authorities ordered mandatory evacuations in a 6.5-kilometre radius that included Port Neches, Groves, Nederland and parts of Port Arthur.

“Somebody in the path of the plume, if they feel any irritants or have any respiratory conditions or allergies, it’s in their best interest to go to a relative’s home or a friend’s home and get out of that wind direction,” Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said.

“We think people ought to use just good ol’ common horse sense because emergency personnel are too busy to try to enforce these things.”

There is a mandatory evacuation in effect for all the City of Port Neches, Groves, Nederland, Beauxart Garden, Central… Posted by Port Neches Police Dept on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

The Port Neches Police Department said there had been “extensive damage” in the local area.

“Please stay off the roads anywhere near the refineries,” it said in a statement.

“Obey all the barricades that are in place. We are doing everything we can to keep everyone safe and informed.”

#BREAKING: All of Port Neches and Groves under a mandatory evacuation. @12NewsNow pic.twitter.com/3RyN8u2vaw — Lauren Hensley (@LaurenHensleyTV) November 27, 2019

The fire is burning a chemical called butadiene, a colourless gas that is considered a health hazard, according to the US National Library of Medicine. It is made from processing petroleum and is used to make synthetic rubber and plastics.

TPC health safety and security director Troy Monk said the initial focus was on containing the blaze and keeping surrounding storage tanks cool. The next priorities would be putting out the fire, then investigating its cause, he said.

Mr Monk said about 30 staff – out of the 175 full-time employee and 50 contractors at the plant – were on site at the time of the explosion.

-with agencies