UK court denies Scottish independence vote

The semi-autonomous Scottish government wants to hold a referendum next October. Photo: EPA
The UK Supreme Court has ruled that Scotland does not have the power to hold a new referendum on independence without the consent of the British government.

The judgement is a setback for the Scottish government’s campaign to break away from the United Kingdom.

The top court on Wednesday ruled the Scottish parliament “does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence”.

The semi-autonomous Scottish government wants to hold a referendum next October with the question “Should Scotland be an independent country?”

The Conservative government in London refuses to approve a vote, saying the question was settled in a 2014 referendum that saw Scottish voters reject independence.

The ruling is unlikely to end the long-running wrangle over the issue.

-AP

