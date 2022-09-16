Live

After refusing to invite Russian diplomats to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral the UK has now banned a Chinese delegation from viewing her coffin at the lying-in-state vigil.

The BBC reports that some parliamentarians raised concerns about inviting representatives from China after several British lawmakers were sanctioned by Beijing for criticising alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang. China denies any such abuses.Without citing sources, the BBC said it understood the Chinese government delegation had been banned from attending the lying-in-state after the Speaker of the House of Commons refused access to Westminster Hall due to the Chinese sanctions.

The Speaker’s office declined to comment. The Commons said it did not comment on security matters.

Foreign Office advice

A spokesman for Prime Minister Liz Truss has said it is for Buckingham Palace to set out the guest list after taking advice from the Foreign Office, which, according to convention, invites representatives from nations with which Britain has diplomatic relations.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a briefing in Beijing that she had not yet seen the report.

“What I want to say is the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is an important event for the United Kingdom. Foreign delegations participating in the event upon invitation from the United Kingdom is a sign of respect to the Queen and the importance accorded to (relations with) the United Kingdom,” she said.

“As the host, the United Kingdom should uphold diplomatic protocols and proper manners to guests.”

A host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend the funeral. China’s Vice-President Wang Qishan is expected to represent China, a British foreign office source said on Thursday.

Other visiting dignitaries will be given a timed slot to attend the lying-in-state over the weekend.

Last year, the Chinese ambassador to Britain was banned from attending an event in the British parliament because of the sanctions on the lawmakers.

-with AAP