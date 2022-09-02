Live

A British rapper has released footage of the bizarre moment Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined police in a dawn raid on his home.

In a video posted to TikTok by the rapper, known only as Splinter Sales, Mr Johnson is clearly seen wearing a protective vest, surrounded by police.

It came after police raided the south London home of Splinter Sales at 6am Wednesday (local time). The rapper can be heard greeting Mr Johnson.

“Wagman, Boris,” he says – a form of Jamaican slang, meaning ‘what’s going on?’.

“Good morning, how are you doing?” Mr Johnson responds.

The rapper told The Independent that “he thought he was dreaming” when he saw the PM at his door.

“If I tell you what happened I feel like I’m lying because it feels like a dream,” he said.

“I’m a heavy sleeper, I woke up to ‘It’s the police!’. But the night before I was a bit drunk. So, I was thinking, ‘OK, might be not real’, you know.

“Then I heard my door get kicked in, saying that this is real. Then I’ve seen Boris and I’m saying ‘what the … What’s going on… Is this real?”‘

In a later video, also posted to TikTok, Splinter Sales expressed his disbelief.

“How the f—k did I get raided by Boris Johnson?”

Mr Johnson referenced the raid later on Wednesday.

“I can tell you how important is the element of surprise,” he said.

“The gentleman … was suddenly surprised to see me at the foot of his bed at 5.30 in the morning. He seemed remarkably pleased, actually.”

Splinter Sales said he was not arrested, and that he didn’t know what Mr Johnson and the officers were looking for.

The PM reportedly took part in another raid that morning, accompanying officers for an operation in Lewisham. Authorities said they found class B drugs, paraphernalia and a phone suspected of being used to for drugs orders.

A man in his 20s was later arrested in connection to a raid at a different address.

Mr Johnson has been savouring his final days as British PM, spearheading a police recruitment drive aiming to enlist more than 20,000 officers.

Britain’s new prime minister will be announced at 12.30pm (local time) on Monday, September 5.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak are vying for the role, with Ms Truss considered the frontrunner.