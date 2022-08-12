England declares official drought as water-use restrictions loom

Live

It’s something the British mind has trouble accepting – that Shakespeare’s “green and pleasant” island is in the grip of an officially designated full-blown drought.

The drought declaration applies to parts of England where households now face water-use restrictions during a period of prolonged hot and dry weather that has already severely tested the nation’s infrastructure.

Parts of southern, central and eastern England are now officially declared drought zones, meaning water companies will step up efforts to manage the impact of dry weather on farmers and the environment, the Environment Agency says.

“All water companies have reassured us that essential supplies are still safe, and we have made it clear it is their duty to maintain those supplies,” Water Minister Steve Double said on Friday following a meeting of the National Drought Group.

“We are better prepared than ever before for periods of dry weather, but we will continue to closely monitor the situation, including impacts on farmers and the environment, and take further action as needed.”

Driest July in 87 years

The meeting followed what was the driest July in England since 1935. Only 35 per cent of the average rainfall for the month fell, and parts of England and Wales are now in the middle of a four-day “extreme heat” alert. The last drought in England was 2018.

When the dry weather breaks early next week, rain and thunderstorms mean there was a small chance of flooding in some parts of the country, the Met Office national forecaster said.

Much of Europe has faced weeks of baking temperatures that have triggered large wildfires, drained water levels of the Rhine River in Germany and seen the source of Britain’s River Thames dry up further downstream than in previous years.

Earlier on Friday, Yorkshire water announced a hosepipe ban would begin on August 26, forbidding customers from using hoses to water gardens, wash cars or fill up paddling pools.

-AAP