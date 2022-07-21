Race to become British PM narrows to just two

Live

Former finance minister Rishi Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss are the final two candidates to become Britain’s next prime minister, kickstarting the last stage of the contest to replace Boris Johnson.

Mr Sunak has led in all rounds of the voting among Conservative MPs but it is Ms Truss who seems to have gained the advantage so far among the about 200,000 members of the governing party who will ultimately choose the winner.

The final stretch of a weeks-long contest will pit Mr Sunak, a former Goldman Sachs banker who has raised the tax burden towards the highest level since the 1950s, against Ms Truss, a convert to Brexit who has pledged to cut taxes and regulation.

Whoever triumphs when the result is announced on September 5 will inherit some of the most difficult conditions in Britain in decades.

Inflation is on course to hit 11 per cent annually, growth is stalling, industrial action is on the rise and the pound is near historic lows against the US dollar.

Britain under Mr Johnson, and aided by Ms Truss, took a hard line against the European Union in its post-Brexit negotiations around Northern Ireland, drawing legal action from the EU and threatening future trade ties.

Eleven candidates originally put their names forward to take over as prime minister. In a fifth and final ballot of Conservative MPs, the junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt was eliminated.

Mr Sunak won 137 out of 357 votes, versus 113 for Mr Truss and 105 for Ms Mordaunt.

Polls show Ms Truss would beat Mr Sunak in the party members’ contest, opening up the chance that Conservatives elect a leader who was not the most popular choice for MPs.

Ms Truss thanked some MPs outside parliament shortly after the votes were announced.

“I am in it, to win it,” she said.

In a statement, she added: “As prime minister I would hit the ground running from day one, unite the party and govern in line with Conservative values.”

Mr Sunak said on Twitter: “Grateful that my colleagues have put their trust in me today. I will work night and day to deliver our message around the country.”

Ms Mordaunt, who was just eight votes behind Ms Truss, called on the party to unite after an often ugly leadership contest.

“Politics isn’t easy. It can be a divisive and difficult place,” she said in a statement.

“We must all now work together to unify our party and focus on the job that needs to be done.”

The two finalists will now start weeks of hustings up and down the country before the party’s membership.

“This has been one of the most unpredictable contests to be the next Conservative leader in recent history,” said Chris Hopkins, the political research director at the polling company Savanta ComRes.

“This has been very different to recent contests where you have had one clear favourite run away with it.”

The vitriol between the candidates also poses the question of how well any new leader will be able to govern. Mr Johnson is still popular with many in the party and country, and the Tories are increasingly split between various factions.

Mr Johnson was forced to quit after he lost the support of his MPs following months of scandals, including breaches of COVID-19 pandemic lockdown rules.

Mr Sunak, who helped steer the economy through the pandemic, might not find a forgiving crowd among party members. Many blame him for triggering Mr Johnson’s downfall with his resignation earlier this month.

He has also faced criticism on everything from his record in government to his wife’s wealth.

Ms Truss might struggle at the hustings against Mr Sunak, who is more relaxed in public appearances.

On Sunday she admitted she might not be “the slickest presenter” but “when I say I’ll do something, I do it”.

The race has so far focused on pledges, or non-pledges, to cut taxes, at a time when many parts of the state are struggling to function, along with defence spending, energy policy, Brexit and social issues such as transgender rights.

With both candidates serving in senior jobs in Mr Johnson’s government, they may also be limited in their ability to pitch themselves as a fresh start.

Pollster Hopkins said a new party leader “normally gets a small bump in the polls but it will be an uphill battle to claw support back because this government has been badly damaged”.