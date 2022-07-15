News World UK National emergency in Britain as the mercury soars to near-record levels
National emergency in Britain as the mercury soars to near-record levels

Extreme heat has Britain's hospitals and emergency services on high alert. Photo: EPA
Britain’s Met Office weather forecaster has declared a national emergency, with temperatures early next week predicted to approach – and possibly exceed – record highs.

“Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking, temperatures are likely on Monday, then again on Tuesday,” the Met Office said on their website.

“Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm for the UK, especially in urban areas. This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.”

The highest-ever known temperature in Britain was 38.7C, recorded in Cambridge University Botanic Garden on July 25 2019.

Earlier this week the UK Health Security Agency body and the Met Office issued a Level Three heat-health alert for some parts of the country, which requires social and healthcare services to take extra measures to protect the vulnerable.

The red alert, Level Four, is defined by the Met office website as being reached “when a heatwave is so severe and/or prolonged that its effects extend outside the health and social care system. At this level, illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy, and not just in high-risk groups.”

-AAP

