Live

Sinn Fein, once considered the political wing of the IRA, has emerged as the largest party in the Northern Ireland for the first time in history after Britain’s regional elections.

Sinn Fein, which has advocated splitting from the United Kingdom and joining Northern Ireland with the Irish Republic, overtook the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in voting for the province’s 90-member national Assembly with 27 seats.

The traditionally dominant DUP had 24 seats and the Alliance Party had 17.

The counting of votes is still underway on Saturday, with 88 out of the 90 seats counted, according to the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland said early Sunday Australian time.

Sinn Fein is now the frontrunner to install its leader, Michelle O’Neill, as a Northern Ireland First Minister for the first time.

Ms O’Neill earlier described the election as a push for “real change” and a “defining moment for our politics and for our people”.