Tech issue cancels British Airways flights

British Airways has apologised to customers after its operations at London’s Heathrow were hit by a technical issue that resulted in flights being cancelled and delayed.

The airline said the problem, which affected its operation at Heathrow Terminal 5, had since been resolved.

A Heathrow spokesperson advised customers to check their flight status with British Airways before travelling to the airport.

“We experienced a technical issue for a short time this afternoon,” BA said in a statement on Wednesday (local time).

“This has now been resolved and we’re resuming flight operations. We’ve apologised to those customers who have been inconvenienced.”

The airline, owned by IAG, was hit by a major computer system failure in 2017 that stranded 75,000 passengers over a holiday weekend, sparking a public relations disaster and pledges from the carrier that it would do better in the future.

It was also hit by a “significant technical issue” in February that led to a number of cancellations and disruption across its network. That issue took hours to resolve.

The online departure board at Heathrow on Wednesday afternoon showed flights delayed, with a few cancelled.

“Hey @British_Airways, our captain has tried to call, email to let you know your IT systems are down so your whole fleet is grounded. Just tweeting you in case you hadn’t heard,” Twitter user Christian Hernandez said.

