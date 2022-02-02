British Airways plane in stomach-churning ‘touch-and-go’ landing

Live

Footage has emerged of a Briitsh pilot’s stomach-churning “touch and go” landing during a massive storm at Heathrow Airport.

The British Airways jet, which was arriving in London from Aberdeen on Monday morning, had to abort its landing at the last minute because of the wild winds brought by Storm Corrie.

The footage, filmed by plane spotters, shows one set of the Airbus A321’s wheels touching the tarmac before it bounces back up again. Both sets then hit the runway, trailing smoke.

The plane’s right wing then lefts and the jet moves along the runway at an angle, with its left wheels on the ground.

The tail end of the fuselage can be seen touching the ground, sending up more smoke, before the plane lifts and takes off again.

“Easy, easy, easy! Oh my God!” horrified onlookers can be overheard saying on the footage.

The pilot managed to successfully land the plane on a second attempt.

Big Jet TV, which uploaded the footage, described it as “a full-on touch and go, with a tail strike”.

“The pilot deserves a medal. BA training could use this in a scenario,” it tweeted.

British Airways later released a statement about the tricky landing.

“Our pilots are highly trained to manage a range of scenarios, including extreme weather conditions, and our flight crew landed the aircraft safely,” it said.

“Our customers and crew all disembarked as normal.”

It is not known how many people were on board the Aberdeen flight.

The wild winds in London were due to Storm Corrie, which lashed Britain last weekend. It brought winds of up to 148km/h, and left at least two people dead and up to 30,000 people without power.