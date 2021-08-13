Live

Jake Davison, the gunman behind a mass shooting in Plymouth that left six people dead including the perpetrator, posted numerous videos on YouTube just weeks before the massacre.

The 22-year-old appeared to be active on several online platforms and his accounts suggest an interest in the so-called “incel” movement.

Despite mentioning it and following a YouTube page called Incel TV, Davison said in one of his videos that he “wouldn’t clarify myself as an incel”.

The gunman killed five people, including a “very young girl”, in a six-minute shooting spree in in southwest England before turning the weapon on himself, police have confirmed.

Davison first shot and killed a woman at a property in the Keyham area of Plymouth, before going outside and “immediately” shooting dead the young girl, believed to be no older 6, and a male relative.

In what Devon and Cornwall Police called a “truly shocking event”, Davison, using what was described as a “pump action shotgun”, then shot and killed another man in nearby parkland.

After shooting and fatally injuring another woman, Davison turned the weapon on himself, police said.

Twisted motive

Armed and unarmed officers arrived at the scene six minutes after receiving multiple calls from the public, but Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said Davison had taken his own life before they were able to engage with him.

At a press conference in Plymouth on Friday, he said Davison also shot two other local residents who are being treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Mr Sawyer said police believe the first female victim and Davison were “known to each other”, and said there was a view there was a familial relationship.

He said he did not yet know of any formal relationship between Davison and the other victims.

Mr Sawyer added: “We believe we have an incident that is domestically related, that has spilled into the street and seen several people in Plymouth losing their lives in extraordinarily tragic circumstances.”

The chief constable said a firearm – described by witnesses as a pump action shotgun – was recovered from the scene.

He added: “Multiple shots have been fired from a firearm during that six-minute-or-so period.

“There are some 13 scenes and potentially more scenes.

“There are therefore five people of Plymouth who have lost their lives overnight – and Mr Davison himself – including a particularly young child.”

Two survivors

Mr Sawyer said the victims’ identities will be made public at a later time.

He said the two people in hospital “received significant injuries”, but were the only victims to receive non-fatal injuries.

The force is looking at Davison’s social media output as part of the investigation.

“This is an extraordinarily unusual response by a fellow human being,” Mr Sawyer said.

“Whether there were mental health issues I cannot say at this time.”

He said most witnesses were “shocked at what was unfolding before them”, but said there was no evidence to suggest Davison was saying anything as he carried out his atrocity.

The chief constable also praised the response of the emergency services and locals, adding: “The community of Plymouth is strong.”

He also urged people not to contact the police unless it is “truly an emergency”, adding: “We are now very, very busy.”

Mr Sawyer confirmed Davison was a firearms licence holder and said “no motive” has been identified at present.

He added: “We are not considering terrorism or a relationship with any far-right group.”

