News World UK That’s embarrassing: London’s Tower Bridge stuck open
Live

That’s embarrassing: London’s Tower Bridge stuck open

tower bridge stuck
Open wide: London authorities say they don't know when the bridge will be fixed. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

London’s famous Tower Bridge has become stuck in its open position due to a technical fault, leading to traffic jams on the streets on both sides of the River Thames.

The bridge, which allows boats to pass underneath by raising the road which crosses it, got stuck shortly before 2.45pm Monday (local time), a spokeswoman for the City of London police force said.

Images taken from the scene show traffic built up on both sides of the Tower Bridge, which is owned, funded and managed by the City of London Corporation.

“Due to a technical issue, Tower Bridge is currently stuck in a raised position,” a City of London Corporation spokesman said.

“We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

Since 1976, the bridge’s two arms, or bascules, have been operated by engines powered by oil and electricity. They replaced steam-powered ones that dated back to the 19th century.

It is the second time in a year that the bridge has had a similar issue. In August 2020, it was closed for more 24 hours when its bascules jammed in an open position.

Tower Bridge is one several bridges over the River Thames that connect central and southern parts of the British capital.

It is not known how long the bridge will be stuck for.

City of London Police, which patrols the area, has urged the public to avoid the area.

-with AAP

Topics:

Britain Tower Bridge
Follow Us

Live News

Funny census answers from history
Trolling the Census: The hilarious answers from past surveys
Australians overseas
The federal government made it even harder for Australians overseas to come home. Is this legal?
superannuation reforms
Surprise superannuation regulations cast question mark over reforms
Paul Bongiorno: Glib assurances fail to address Australia’s critical challenges
Olympic athletes sponsorship deals
‘The halo effect’: Clock ticks on sponsorship deals for Olympic medallists
IPCC report
IPCC’s grim warning on temperature shows limiting global warming is what matters most