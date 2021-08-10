That’s embarrassing: London’s Tower Bridge stuck open

Live

London’s famous Tower Bridge has become stuck in its open position due to a technical fault, leading to traffic jams on the streets on both sides of the River Thames.

The bridge, which allows boats to pass underneath by raising the road which crosses it, got stuck shortly before 2.45pm Monday (local time), a spokeswoman for the City of London police force said.

Images taken from the scene show traffic built up on both sides of the Tower Bridge, which is owned, funded and managed by the City of London Corporation.

“Due to a technical issue, Tower Bridge is currently stuck in a raised position,” a City of London Corporation spokesman said.

“We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

Since 1976, the bridge’s two arms, or bascules, have been operated by engines powered by oil and electricity. They replaced steam-powered ones that dated back to the 19th century.

It is the second time in a year that the bridge has had a similar issue. In August 2020, it was closed for more 24 hours when its bascules jammed in an open position.

Tower Bridge is one several bridges over the River Thames that connect central and southern parts of the British capital.

It is not known how long the bridge will be stuck for.

City of London Police, which patrols the area, has urged the public to avoid the area.

-with AAP