Car hits, injures six at Wales pub

Six people have been taken to hospital after a car ploughed into a crowd outside a pub in South Wales.

Police were called to the serious incident in Pontyclun about 8.30pm on Thursday, sparking a huge emergency services response.

South Wales Police said six people were taken to the University Hospital of Wales.

One of the pedestrians has suffered life-changing injuries, the force said.

While four were taken to hospital as a precaution after suffering minor injuries.

The driver of the car, a 79-year-old man, is in critical condition.

It is believed he suffered a medical episode which resulted in the car he was driving, a silver Ford Puma, crashing with The Windsor pub.

“This was a very distressing incident and we are very grateful to the members of the public who came to the aid of the injured people in the moments immediately after the collision,” Chief Inspector James Ratti of South Wales Police said.

An investigation into the collision has been launched.

Earlier, he owner of the nearby The Windsor pub wrote on Facebook: “Hiya all. I have had a few messages in regards to the situation tonight. Everyone has been taken to hospital and the emergency services are on the case.

“Thank you all for your help. Thanks to all by standers who helped and all the emergency services. Thanks Tia and team x.”

-AAP