After 73 years of marriage, Queen Elizabeth has said goodbye to the love of her life, Prince Philip.

Prior to the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, Buckingham Palace shared a touching unseen picture of the pair at the top of the Coyles of Muick near Balmoral in 2003.

Their love story spans three-quarters of a century, with the future Queen first meeting an 18-year-old Prince Philip in 1939 when she was just 13 and accompanying her parents and sister, Princess Margaret, on a visit to Dartmouth naval college.

He was the Prince of Greece, and she was the future monarch.

According to Marion Crawford, the young princess’ governess, it was Philip’s ‘viking’ good looks that helped set sparks flying.

The engagement came eight years later, two years after the war, in 1947. In just five years, Elizabeth would ascend to the throne and take her vows as Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple were normally private with their platitudes for one another, but on their 50th wedding anniversary Queen Elizabeth made a rare public tribute to the Prince, who had stolen her heart.

“He is someone who doesn’t take easily to compliments, but he has quite simply been my strength and stay all these years,” she said. “I … owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim.” In private he called her ‘Lilibet’, ‘Darling’ or ‘Sausage’ and they loved eating dinner in front of the television together.

This is their life together in pictures: