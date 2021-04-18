News World UK Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s 73-year love story in pictures
Updated:

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s 73-year love story in pictures

Buckingham Palace shared this photo of the couple at one of their 'happy places'.
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Voiced by Amazon Polly

After 73 years of marriage, Queen Elizabeth has said goodbye to the love of her life, Prince Philip.

Prior to the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, Buckingham Palace shared a touching unseen picture of the pair at the top of the Coyles of Muick near Balmoral in 2003.

Their love story spans three-quarters of a century, with the future Queen first meeting an 18-year-old Prince Philip in 1939 when she was just 13 and accompanying her parents and sister, Princess Margaret, on a visit to Dartmouth naval college.

He was the Prince of Greece, and she was the future monarch.

According to Marion Crawford, the young princess’ governess, it was Philip’s ‘viking’ good looks that helped set sparks flying.

The engagement came eight years later, two years after the war, in 1947. In just five years, Elizabeth would ascend to the throne and take her vows as Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple were normally private with their platitudes for one another, but on their 50th wedding anniversary Queen Elizabeth made a rare public tribute to the Prince, who had stolen her heart.

“He is someone who doesn’t take easily to compliments, but he has quite simply been my strength and stay all these years,” she said.

“I … owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim.”

In private he called her ‘Lilibet’, ‘Darling’ or ‘Sausage’ and they loved eating dinner in front of the television together.

This is their life together in pictures:

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip enjoying a walk during their honeymoon at Hampshire in 1927. Photo: Getty
Princess Elizabeth with Prince Philip and their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne, August 1951. Photo: Getty
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh wave at the crowds from the balcony at Buckingham Palace after Elizabeth’s coronation, 2nd June 1953. Photo: Getty
Queen Elizabeth films the arrival of the escort ship HMNZS Black Prince, while the couple tour Fiji in 1953. Photo: Getty
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip watch a cricket match at Highclere Castle, Hampshire, 3rd August 1958. Photo: Getty
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, wave as they leave Liverpool after attending an ice show in 1961. Photo: Getty
The Queen And Prince Philip chat during The Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1982. Photo: Getty
Diana, Princess of Wales holds her son, Prince William, at Buckingham Palace after Prince William’s christening ceremony in 1982. Photo: Getty
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh laugh as they watch the games during the Annual Braemar Highland Gathering in 2008. Photo: Getty
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh wear 3D glasses during a visit to the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research centre in 2010. Photo: Getty
The couple during the wedding ceremony of Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle in 2018. Photo: Getty
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip attend The OUT-SOURCING Inc Royal Windsor Cup 2018 polo match. Photo: Getty

Topics:

Prince Philip Royal Family Royals
Follow Us
Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

Prince Philip: Despite his faults, you have to admire his attributes
Tourist watching sunrise at Uluru
History served three ways: Uncomfortable moments from our past brought to life
Tim Richards: What it’s like travelling north on The Ghan in the era of COVID-19
Timeline: Australia’s involvement in the war in Afghanistan
Fair work? Figures reveal exploitation on farms has been left to run rampant
As MasterChef returns, this is how the show has changed the way Australia eats
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video