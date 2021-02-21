News World UK Boris Johnson vows that all British adults will be offered vaccine by July

Boris Johnson vows that all British adults will be offered vaccine by July

PM Boris Johnson says all who want a COVID jab will have it within six months. Photo: PA
Share
Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email

All adults in Britain will be offered a first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced.

Johnson will set out a roadmap to ease England’s third national lockdown on Monday, having met a target to vaccinate 15 million Britons from higher-risk categories by mid-February.

Britain now aims to give a first dose to all over-50s by April 15, the government said, having previously indicated it wished them to receive the shot by May.

If all adults receive a dose by the end of July, it will be well ahead of a previous target that they would receive a vaccine by autumn.

After suffering the world’s fifth-worst official COVID-19 death toll and a series of mishaps in its pandemic response, Johnson’s government moved faster than much of the West to secure vaccine supplies, giving it a head start.

Johnson cautioned that there was a need to avoid complacency, adding that lockdown would only be lifted slowly.

“We will now aim to offer a jab to every adult by the end of July, helping us the most vulnerable sooner, and take further steps to ease some of the restrictions in place,” Johnson said in a statement.

“But there should be no doubt – the route out of lockdown will be cautious and phased, as we all continue to protect ourselves and those around us.”

So far, he United Kingdom has given a first dose of vaccine to 17.2 million people, over a quarter of its 67 million population and behind only Israel and the United Arab Emirates in vaccines per head of population.

Two vaccines – one made by Pfizer and BioNTech , and another developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca – are being rolled out, and UK officials have advised that there can be a 12 week gap between doses.

-AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

Framing Britney Spears exposes the dark side of our celebrity obssession
anti-vaccination
Madonna King: Time to end the dangerous anti-vaccination conspiracy theories
‘Occurred on my watch’: Senate President admits knowledge of rape allegations
The challenger and the champion: Medvedev v Djokovic shape up for title bout
‘Parliament needs to be exemplary’: Equality advocates call for review as PM admits ‘problem’
COVID-19: China wants WHO to probe US labs as ‘source’ of virus
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video