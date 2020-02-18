British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his estranged wife Marina Wheeler have reached an agreement relating to the division of money after separating two years ago, a family court judge has been told.

Judge Sarah Gibbons oversaw a private hearing in the Central Family Court in London on Tuesday.

Neither Mr Johnson nor Ms Wheeler were at the hearing.

Both were represented by barristers.

Ms Wheeler and Mr Johnson married in 1993 and have four children.

They separated in 2018.

Mr Johnson, 55, has been dating Carrie Symonds, 31, since last year and the couple now live together in Downing Street.

Tuesday’s hearing lasted 10 minutes.

Mr Johnson was represented by Neil Russell and Ms Wheeler by Lucy Stone QC.

The case number showed that Mr Johnson and Ms Wheeler had been involved in a dispute relating to money or assets.

Judge Gibbons approved a written consent order.

She also gave Mr Wheeler the go ahead to apply for a divorce decree which would bring the marriage to an end – a Decree Absolute.

