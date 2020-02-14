News World UK Escaped wild dogs go on safari park killing spree

Escaped wild dogs go on safari park killing spree

wild dogs safari park deer
African wild dogs are lethal but endangered predators. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email Comment

A pack of African wild dogs at a British safari park is in the dog house, after going on a murderous spree during a wild storm.

The 12 wild dogs escaped from their enclosure at the West Midland Safari Park in Bewdley, Worcestershire, as Storm Ciara swept across Britain last week, getting into a neighbouring pen and killing six Persian fallow deer and 10 Barbary sheep.

A spokeswoman for the park said staff were “extremely saddened” at the animals’ deaths, which came early on February 9.

“At no point was there a risk to public safety and there was no danger of any animals escaping the park’s perimeter fencing,” the spokeswoman said.

She said the wild dogs were returned to their compound unharmed.

“The wild dogs entered the neighbouring compound through a gated entrance, which had been damaged in the storm that hit Worcestershire earlier that morning,” the spokeswoman said.

“Given their personal attachment to our animals, our staff are extremely saddened by the incident.”

Ciara brought hurricane-force winds and heavy rain to Britain and much of northern Europe. At least seven people are thought to have died in the storm, which also halted flights and trains and closed ports on both sides of the Channel.

With Britain bracing for another life-threatening storm this weekend, the spokeswoman said park staff would be prepared.

“We are aware of the current weather warnings in place for this weekend and will monitor this closely, making our decisions, as always, in the best interests of our animals and public safety,” she said.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, the African wild dog is “one of the world’s most endangered mammals”, with only about 1400 left in the wild.

The predator, which gathers in packs, hunts species such as gazelles and can reach speeds of more than 70km/h.

-with AAP

Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

chinese-coronavirus-marathon
Coronavirus: Marathon runner under lockdown runs 50km in his living room
Rise of the gig economy spells bad news for retirement incomes
Valentine's Day
Is Valentine’s the unsexiest day ever? Strictly speaking, it’s meant to be
Aspiring astronauts get ready, NASA is hiring for its future Moon and Mars missions
Coronavirus dishes Red Symons food for thought about the modern world
Insurance premiums rising after long summer of bushfires, storms and floods