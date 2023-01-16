News World South America Peru extends emergency amid protests
Live

Peru extends emergency amid protests

Peru protest
More than 40 people have died in violent clashes in Peru since early December. Photo: Getty
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Peru has extended a state of emergency for another month in the capital city of Lima and two southern regions where deadly protests against the government have sparked the country’s worst violence in 20 years.

Peru first announced a month-long, nationwide state of emergency in mid-December, shortly after demonstrations broke out over the ousting of former leftist President Pedro Castillo, who had attempted to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.

More than 40 people have died in violent clashes between protesters and security forces since early December.

The extended emergency measures signed by President Dina Boluarte late on Saturday, which grant police special powers and limit freedoms including the right to assembly, apply to Lima and the southern regions of Puno and Cusco.

In Puno, where nearly half of the victims have died, the restrictions include a 10-day curfew.

In a march in Lima on Saturday, protesters raised red and white national flags alongside banners rimmed in black in a sign of mourning. They also lashed out against President Boluarte, Mr Castillo’s former vice president, who the day before had apologised for the deaths while calling for investigations.

“She is a hypocrite,” said protester Tania Serra, speaking over shouts of the crowd, which at times jostled with police outfitted in anti-riot gear.

“She says sorry, sorry, but she doesn’t come out to talk, she sends the police, the military to go kill.”

As of January 12-13, a poll by Ipsos Peru published in newspaper Peru 21 on Sunday showed 71 per cent of Peruvians disapproved of Boluarte’s government up from 68 per cent in December.

Protesters have demanded President Boluarte step down, and that Mr Castillo, who was arrested for “rebellion,” be released.

– AAP

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

kohler inflation
How long will we use human misery to control inflation?
Miss Universe crowned with bold statement on age
Terrifying last moments before deadly Nepal plane crash
Emily Bronte
Delirious fever dream delves into the intense inner life of Emily Bronte
Australian Open
Australian Open preview: The ones to watch as season’s first grand slam tournament begins
Depression kindness
Performing acts of kindness may help your depression