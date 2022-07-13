News World South America Earthquake rocks Easter Island region
Live

Earthquake rocks Easter Island region

easter island earthquake
Infrastructure on Easter Island, which is famous for its Moai statues, is built to withstand earthquakes.
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 has struck the Easter Island region in the Pacific Ocean near Chile, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre says.

The quake was at a depth of 33 kilometres, the EMSC said on Wednesday (Australian time).

Chile’s National Emergency Office (ONEMI) said the earthquake did not generate conditions for a tsunami on the nation’s coasts.

“There are no reports of damage,” said Nicolas Banda, a spokesman at ONEMI, adding that the agency’s office in Valparaiso was in contact with the island.

Mr Banda said the earthquake struck 699 kilometres north-west of Easter Island, where infrastructure is built to withstand a quake of that magnitude at that distance.

Topics:

Easter Island
Follow Us

Live News

car manufacture
Niche players could be the key to reviving car manufacture in Australia
savings piggy bank
Where to earn the highest rates on your savings
inflation
Michael Pascoe: But what if the inflation hawks are wrong …
covid schools australia
What went wrong with COVID-19 this year and what we can do about it
OAIC concerns spark facial recognition investigation
Rapid Antigen Tests could become less accessible but the impact that could have is contested.
Just as COVID is surging, test accuracy has plunged. Now what?