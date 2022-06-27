Four dead, 70 injured in horror stadium collapse

Live

Four people have been killed and about 70 injured when part of a stand collapsed at a bullring in the town of El Espinal, Colombia.

Videos posted on social media showed the section of the stand toppling forward into the ring, where locals were taking part in a bull-running event tied to the feast day of St Peter and St Paul.

“There are four dead at this moment – two women, a man and a minor,” Tolima provincial governor Jose Ricardo Orozco told local Blu Radio on Sunday.

No one remained trapped in the wreckage, Major Luis Fernando Velez, director of civil defence in the province, told local television, and several people reported as missing have been found.

“The emergency has been overcome at the site of the incident. More or less 70 people were injured,” Mr Velez said.

Ambulances were sent from the nearby cities of Ibague and Melgar to help the injured, who had overwhelmed El Espinal’s hospital, Mr Velez said. He said he did not know exactly what the stand was built with but it appeared to be wooden boards.