News World South America Bodies of missing pair found in Brazil
Live

Bodies of missing pair found in Brazil

British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira have been missing since June 5. Photo: EPA
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The bodies of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, who had been missing for more than a week in Brazil’s Amazon jungle, have been found, news outlet G1 reports, quoting Phillips’ wife.

On Sunday, clothing belonging to Pereira had been found, including a health identification card in his name, and a backpack with clothes belonging to Phillips, along with the boots of both men.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the news that the bodies have been found, G1 said.

Witnesses have said they saw Pereira and Phillips, a freelance reporter who has written for the Guardian and the Washington Post, travelling down a river on Sunday, June 5.

The two men were on a reporting trip in the remote jungle area near the border with Peru and Colombia that is home to the world’s largest number of uncontacted indigenous people.

The wild and lawless region has lured cocaine-smuggling gangs, along with illegal loggers, miners and hunters.

-Reuters

Topics:

Brazil
Follow Us

Live News

markets market wrap
Interest rate decisions and Australian jobs data dominate markets this week
Bunnings
Bunnings targets Gen Z with social media influencers and YouTube videos
These nine vegetables are healthier for you cooked rather than raw
cancer patients chemotherapy
New blood test identifies cancer patients who need chemo and those who don’t
Rebel Wilson
‘So gross’: The world reacts to Sydney Morning Herald ‘outing’ Rebel Wilson
windfall profits tax Gas prices
Chris Bowen faces calls to slug gas companies with windfall profits tax