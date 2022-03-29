News World South America Twenty killed at rooster fight in Mexico
Updated:
Live

Twenty killed at rooster fight in Mexico

gunmen rooster mexico
Gunmen have killed 19 people in an attack on a cockfighting venue in western Mexico. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The death toll from a gun attack at a clandestine rooster fight in western Mexico has risen to 20, prosecutors in the western state of Michoacan say.

The attack occurred late on Sunday when gunmen burst into the venue hosting the fight near the town of Zinapecuaro, some 240 kilometres north-west of the capital Mexico City.

The dead include 17 men and three women. Six others were wounded in the attack.

The office said drug cartels and gangs had been fighting in the area.

“There are indications that the attack involved a confrontation between criminal groups,” the federal Public Safety Department said in a statement.

A team of federal investigators had been sent to the scene.

Michoacan has been the scene of a long-standing turf battle between local drug gangs and a cartel from the neighbouring state of Jalisco.

The fighting has included the use of bomb-dropping drones, landmines and home-made armoured cars.

Cockfighting, while illegal in many areas, remains a popular pastime in parts of Mexico, though the fights between roosters are usually held clandestinely.

Topics:

Mexico
Follow Us

Live News

markets
Federal budget expected to ease cost-of-living pressures
Rain is expected to continue in NSW and southern Queensland for weeks or even months.
NSW and Queensland are set for months of wet weather as authorities issue new flood warnings
Ukraine-Russia peace talks scheduled as reports emerge delegates suffered suspected poisoning
Home loan
‘Really worried’: Expansion of government home loan guarantee concerns experts
Paul Bongiorno: Morrison and Frydenberg’s best last chance looms
health insurance
Cost of living: Health insurance price hikes to squeeze household budgets