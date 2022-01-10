News World South America Brazil rock face collapse toll rises to 10
Brazil rock face collapse toll rises to 10

Ten people have died after a rock face collapsed on motor boats visiting a waterfall in Brazil
Ten people have died in the dramatic collapse of a canyon rock face on top of motor boats visiting a waterfall in south-eastern Brazil, rescuers say.

A tower of rocks suddenly broke away from the canyon wall on Saturday (local time), and came crashing down, crushing one of the leisure boats at Capitolio in Minas Gerais state.

Shocking video images circulated on social media.

Warning: Confronting content

Firefighters and divers recovered three more bodies from the lake on Sunday, raising the death toll to 10 in the disaster that injured some 30 tourists hit by falling rocks and a huge wave of water caused when the column of rock crashed into the lake.

The region has endured two weeks of heavy rain that is thought to have loosened the rock face.

Brazil
