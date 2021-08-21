News World South America Hurricane Grace lashes Mexico’s east coast
Updated:
Live

Hurricane Grace lashes Mexico’s east coast

A resident of Tolum points to what is left of his home after Hurricane Grace roared through. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Hurricane Grace is battering eastern Mexico with torrential rain and howling winds after becoming one of the most powerful storms in years to hit the country’s Gulf coast.

Grace was carrying top sustained winds of 201km/h, a Category 3, when it slammed into the coast near the resort town of Tecolutla in the early hours of Saturday.

Federal authorities said much of central and eastern Mexico would be hit by torrential rain, but did not provide any early word of the damage caused by Grace.

Grace weakened as it moved inland but the National Hurricane Center warned of a dangerous storm surge – when sea water is pushed above its normal tide levels – as the hurricane struck the coast of the oil-producing state of Veracruz.

By 4am local time it was a Category 2 storm with top winds of 175km/h, and its centre was about 75km southwest of Tuxpan.

Before Grace hit land, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urged people in five states to seek shelter.

‘Seek refuge in high places’

“I ask the people of the regions of Veracruz, Puebla, San Luis Potosi, Tamaulipas and Hidalgo to seek refuge in high places with relatives and in shelters that are being set up,” Lopez Obrador said on Twitter.

Thousands of emergency workers from the civil protection service, the military and state power utility Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) were prepared for Grace, he said.

Through Sunday, the NHC forecast Grace would dump 15-30cm of rain over swathes of eastern and central Mexico, and up to 45cm in some areas.

The heavy rainfall would likely cause areas of flash and urban flooding, it said.

In Tecolutla, residents spent hours on Friday afternoon taking hundreds of boats onto land to keep them safe.

“Here in Tecolutla, we’ve had a culture of prevention for many years,” said Ricardo Pardinas, who offers boat tours to tourists. “These weather phenomena have caused damage.”

Grace was expected to weaken rapidly as it moved further inland and over mountainous terrain, and become a tropical storm by Saturday afternoon, the NHC said.

Earlier in the week, Grace pounded Mexico’s Caribbean coast, downing trees and causing power outages for nearly 700,000 people, but without causing loss of life, authorities said.

It also doused Jamaica and Haiti, still reeling from a 7.2 magnitude earthquake, with torrential rain.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

russell-crowe
The show must go on! Film and television productions find a way through COVID nightmare
Afghan people sit inside a U S military aircraft to leave Afghanistan, at the military airport in Kabul on August 19, 2021 after Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (Photo by Shakib RAHMANI / AFP) (Photo by SHAKIB RAHMANI
Zoe Daniel: Afghans risked all to help Australia, now their fate is in our hands
Bronte Splashers Swimming Club members prepare to race at Bronte Pool on July 23, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. Founded
From Bottega Veneta to Bondi Born, Kirstie Clements searches for the perfect swimsuit
Older people exercising
Textbook thrown out: Your metabolism doesn’t slow down until you hit 60, new research shows
Happy mature woman outdoors in autumn
Book extract: Building this ‘intrinsic capacity’ is key to living a longer, more enjoyable life
A school of jack fish in a spiral formation at Heron Island in the Great Barrier Reef. A visual metaphor for the spiralling crisis unfolding within our oceans and the need for concentrated efforts to protect marine ecosystems.
Great Barrier Reef snap beats these incredible images to take top photography gong