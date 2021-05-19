News World South America Argentina hits daily COVID-19 death record
Updated:

Argentina hits daily COVID-19 death record

Nurses march in Buenos Aires for improved working conditions amid the latest coronavirus wave. Photo: AP
Argentina has reported a record one-day coronavirus death toll of 745 as the South American country struggles with a second wave of infections.

Tuesday’s figures brought the number of positive tests recorded in a 24-hour period to 35,543

Since the pandemic began in the first quarter of 2020, Argentina has confirmed a total 3.371 million infections and 71,771 deaths.

“This greater number of cases is a consequence of people behaving as if nothing was happening,” President Alberto Fernandez told local radio, calling for people to step up protective measures like mask wearing and social distancing.

Government officials have expressed concern in recent weeks over the occupation rates in intensive care beds, which has increased over the past 10 days.

The President signed a decree a few weeks ago mandating new restrictions on leaving home and the suspension of face-to-face school classes in the areas with the highest number of infections.

The measures are set to expire on Friday, but the government may decide to extend current lockdown rules.

-with AAP

