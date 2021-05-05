News World South America Five dead after knife-wielding teenager breaks into childcare centre in Brazil
Updated:

Five dead after knife-wielding teenager breaks into childcare centre in Brazil

brazil preschool knife
Relatives gather outside the preschool after the knife attack that killed three children and two staff. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A teenager has broken into a daycare centre in southern Brazil and stabbed three children and two staff members to death before being overpowered by police, officials say.

Municipal Education Secretary Gisela Hermann described a “horror scene” at the childcare facility in Saudades, a town in Santa Catarina state.

She told Reuters in a telephone interview that a female teacher and an educational assistant were among the dead.

She added that other children would likely be hospitalised as a result of the attack.

Silvia Fernandes dos Santos, a local school board official, said the attack happened about 10am on Tuesday (local time).

The teenager was taken into police custody after trying to harm himself, she said.

“He tried to … take his own life but he couldn’t. So he was sent to the nearest hospital to be transferred. People were very angry and they wanted to deliver their own justice,” Ms dos Santos told Reuters via telephone.

Police in the city of Chapecó, near Saudades, said they were investigating the incident but could not provide any information immediately.

-AAP

Topics:

Brazil Crime
Follow Us

Trending Now

NBN upgrades
Want faster internet? These are the latest suburbs eligible for NBN upgrades
Telstra number switches fine
Telstra handed $1.5 million fine for disrupting entire telco industry
RBA interest rates
The RBA left rates on hold. But that’s not the real story
Babies protein obesity
Feeding babies too much protein destines them for obesity by the age of five
Australia tourism industry fears
Fears Australia will be ‘left behind’ as international tourism markets restart
Port of Darwin review
View from The Hill: Port of Darwin review opens a Pandora’s box
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video