Fears for all aboard Chilean Air Force plane bound for Antarctic

chile air force missing plane
The missing plane is a C130 Hercules. Photo: Getty
Chile’s air force says it has lost radio contact with a transport plane carrying 38 people on a flight to the country’s base in Antarctica.

It said the military had declared an alert and activated search and rescue teams.

The C-130 Hercules carried 17 crew members and 21 passengers, including three civilians. The personnel were to check on a floating fuel supply line and other equipment at the Chilean base.

President Sebastian Pinera said via Twitter that he was with his defence and interior ministers at the air force headquarters monitoring developments.

The plane took off at 4.55pm on Monday (6.55am Tuesday, AEDT) from the southern city of Punta Arenas, which is more than 3000 kilometres from the capital of Santiago. Contact was lost at 6.13pm, the statement said.

General Eduardo Mosqueira of the Fourth Air Brigade told local media that a search was underway and a ship was in the area where the plane should have been when contact was lost.

General Mosqueira said the aircraft would have been about halfway to the Antarctic base when it lost contact. No emergency signals had been activated, he said.

He said the plane, whose pilot had extensive experience, had been scheduled to return on Monday night.

-AAP

