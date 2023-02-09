Sydney man ‘left to die’ in Turkey earthquake

A Sydney man has died in Turkey after a powerful earthquake shook the country – the first confirmed Australian death in the disaster. Can Pahali’s body was found in rubble after members of his family flew to Turkey from Australia to help search for him. His body was found by another relative who flew to the area from Germany. On Thursday, Mr Pahali’s nephew said he was heading to the site where his uncle’s body had been found in the rubble of a collapsed building, to dig him out. Mr Pahali’s niece, Katherine Pahali, said her brother was rushing to Turkey but “couldn’t get there fast enough”. “A piece of my heart passed away,” she told the Nine newspapers. “He was left to die for over 60 hours.” Mr Pahali’s family had urged the Australian government on Wednesday to help in the search for him. He was on holiday, visiting his sister, in the province of Hatay, which was badly affected by the quakes. The magnitude 7.8 quake struck the southern Turkish province of Kahramanmaras on Monday, which has claimed the lives of more than 12,000 people in the country and neighbouring Syria. Mr Pahali was an active community member in Sydney’s inner-western suburb of Glebe. A friend paid tribute to Mr Pahali, who was also known as “John”, in a social media group. “A sad update. In recent hours John’s [Can Pahali’s] body has been recovered from earthquake rubble in Turkiye,” the post says. “He has had a wonderful six months reuniting with his large family in different areas of his country. “He is now with his beloved Jesus. God bless you John! We shall miss you so much.” In a previous post, the friend said Mr Pahali would be remembered for “making wonderful feasts and food for Have A Chat Cafe”. “His nephew’s flown from Sydney to help in the search for him and other family members, also now missing,” the post says. “Pray for him and his family in Turkey and here in Australia.” The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is assisting about 40 Australians and their families who were in the earthquake area.

President admits issues with quake response

Thursday’s confirmation came as Turkey’s President, Tayyip Erdogan, has admitted there are problems with his government’s initial response to the devastating earthquakes, amid anger from those left destitute and frustrated about the slow arrival of rescue teams.

Mr Erdogan, who faces an election in May, said on a visit to the disaster zone operations were now working normally and promised no one would be left homeless, as the combined reported death toll in Turkey and neighbouring Syria climbed to more than 12,000.

Across a swathe of southern Turkey, people sought temporary shelter and food in freezing winter weather and waited in anguish by piles of rubble where family and friends might still lie buried.

Rescuers were still finding some people alive but many Turks have complained of a lack of equipment, expertise and support to rescue those trapped – sometimes even as they could hear cries for help.

There were similar scenes and complaints in neighbouring Syria, whose north was hard hit by Monday’s huge quake.

Syria’s ambassador to the United Nations admitted the government had a “lack of capabilities and lack of equipment”, blaming more than a decade of civil war in his country and Western sanctions.

The death toll from both countries was expected to rise further as hundreds of collapsed buildings in many cities have become tombs for people who were asleep when the quake hit.

In the Turkish city of Antakya, dozens of bodies, some covered in blankets and sheets and others in body bags, were lined up on the ground outside a hospital.

Many in the disaster zone had slept in their cars or in the streets under blankets in freezing cold, fearful of going back into buildings shaken by the 7.8 magnitude tremor – Turkey’s deadliest since 1999 – and by a second powerful quake hours later.

The confirmed death toll rose to 9057 in Turkey on Wednesday.

In war-wrecked Syria, the confirmed toll climbed to more than 2950, according to the government and a rescue service operating in the rebel-held northwest.

Turkish officials say some 13.5 million people were affected in an area spanning roughly 450 kilometres from Adana in the west to Diyarbakir in the east.

In Syria, people were killed as far south as Hama, 250 kilometres from the epicentre.

Some who died in Turkey were refugees from Syria’s war.

Their body bags arrived at the border in taxis, vans and piled atop flatbed trucks to be taken to final resting places in their homeland.

More than 298,000 people have been made homeless and 180 shelters for the displaced had been opened, Syrian state media reported, apparently referring to areas under government control, and not held by opposition factions.

In Syria, relief efforts are complicated by a conflict that has partitioned the nation and wrecked its infrastructure.

Twitter was restricted in Turkey on Wednesday just as the public had come to “rely on the service” in the aftermath of the disaster, the Netblocks internet observatory said.

Twitter chief executive Elon Musk later said in a tweet the company had been informed by the government of Turkey that full access to the social media platform would be re-enabled “shortly”.

Cyber rights expert and professor at Istanbul Bilgi University Yaman Akdeniz said it was not clear what caused the restriction, adding that access to TikTok was also limited in Turkey.

The Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry, which could impose such restrictions, was not available for comment.