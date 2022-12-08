News World Middle East Iran executes protester for injuring guard
Updated:
Live

Iran executes protester for injuring guard

Mourners accompany the casket of one of the two protesters killed in clashes with security forces in the Iraqi city of Nasiriyah. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Iran has executed a protester convicted of injuring a security guard with a knife and closing off a street in the capital, Tehran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reports.

Nationwide protests that erupted after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini on September 16 represent one of the biggest challenges to the Islamic Republic since its establishment in 1979.

The Tasnim news agency identified the person who was executed as Mohsen Shekari but gave no more details.

Authorities have been cracking down on the protests.

On Monday, the Revolutionary Guards praised the judiciary for its tough stand and encouraged it to swiftly and decisively issue judgements for defendants accused of “crimes against the security of the nation and Islam”.

Judiciary spokesman Masoud Setayeshi announced on Tuesday five people indicted in the killing of a Basij militia member, Rouhollah Ajamian, were sentenced to death in a verdict that they can appeal.

Amnesty International has said the Iranian authorities are seeking the death penalty for at least 21 people in what it called “sham trials designed to intimidate those participating in the popular uprising that has rocked Iran”.

“The Iranian authorities must immediately quash all death sentences, refrain from seeking the imposition of the death penalty and drop all charges against those arrested in connection with their peaceful participation in protests,” it said.

Iran has blamed the unrest on its foreign foes including the United States.

-Reuters 

Topics:

Iran
Follow Us

Live News
Lead Bali bombmaker walks out of jail a decade early
Pleasing none, Albanese presents consensus position on rising power bills; gets tentative tick
Brittany Higgins responds to Bruce Lehrmann legal action as Grace Tame praises ‘hero’
Germany thwarts ‘crackpot’ movement’s violent plot to overthrow the government
Indigenous Voice
Alan Kohler: Why the Voice is an economic as well as moral issue
Christmas
‘Mighty’ shoppers drive the economy as millions splurge before Christmas