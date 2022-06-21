News World Middle East Tense US-Iran encounter in Hormuz Strait
Live

Tense US-Iran encounter in Hormuz Strait

iran united states hormuz
An Iranian attack speedboat passes US naval vessels in the Strait of Hormuz in May 2021. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The US Navy says its forces have had a tense encounter with Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The navy’s Mid East-based 5th Fleet said three Guard vessels had an “unsafe and unprofessional” encounter as the USS Sirocco and USNS Choctaw County transited Monday through the strait, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.

The navy said one of three of the Guard’s fast craft raced head-on at the Sirocco before changing course. The Navy said the Sirocco fired a warning flare during the encounter as well.

A short video released by the navy showed the encounter.

Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident in the strait, through which a fifth of all oil traded passes.

It came as tensions remained high in the region as Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers remains in tatters as negotiations over the accord are stalled. Meanwhile, Tehran’s atomic program enriches uranium at its closest levels to weapons-grade yet.

Topics:

Iran United States
Follow Us

Live News

laidley stabbing murder
Police hunt four after Qld stabbing death
prince william and kate
Lavish joint 40th birthday bash for Prince William and Kate, as Harry left out in the cold
inflation
High inflation to persist for ‘some years’, warns Reserve Bank boss
rugby league trans
Trans ban for women’s rugby league Tests
Watch: Manhunt underway after Qld killing, Hong Kong tourist attraction sinks, Moderna’s COVID-flu vaccine combo
heathrow baggage
Baggage piles up as air crisis wreaks travel havoc