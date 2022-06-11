News World Middle East Israeli warplanes strike Syria’s main airport
Live

Israeli warplanes strike Syria’s main airport

Israel claims Syrian President Bashar is aiding Hezbollah. Photo: AP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Syria has halted flights to and from Damascus International Airport “until further notice” after Israeli air strikes damaged the airstrip and a terminal, the transport ministry says.

A Syrian military official quoted by state news agency SANA said the nation’s air defences intercepted the Israeli missiles, downing most of them, but the early morning attack wounded one civilian and caused some material damage.

Cham Wings Airline, a private Syrian carrier, said it was rerouting all its flights to Aleppo International Airport.

The transport ministry said the airport in the capital Damascus had stopped all flights, with a later statement saying Israeli air strikes damaged the runway and one of the terminals.

“As a result of this damage, all arriving and departing flights at the airport have been suspended until further notice,” the ministry said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Friday the Israeli bombing had damaged the runway after targeting “warehouses of Iranian militias” near the airport.

The Israeli military declined to comment.

For several years, Israel has been attacking what it has described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces including Lebanon’s Hezbollah have deployed to support beleaguered President Bashar al-Assad.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian condemned the attack as a “clear violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity … (and) contrary to international law and human principles”, in a phone call with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad, Iran’s state media reported.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News
‘It was carnage’: Officer injured by Trump fanatics recounts gory battle on Capitol Hill
New Zealand Australia Ardern Albanese
Ardern and Albanese may be best of friends, but deportations have created a rift between nations
USA to scrap COVID tests on arrival as northern hemisphere summer travel kicks off
$250 welfare payment
Mutual obligations are being overhauled. Job seekers are confused and fearful
tax return
Does paying for tax advice save money? Only if you’re wealthy
exercise
Best time of day to exercise? It’s different for men and women