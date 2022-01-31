News World Middle East Escaped lioness kills keeper in Iran
Live

Escaped lioness kills keeper in Iran

lion kill keeper iran
A lion and her mate escaped an Iranian zoo enclosure before she killed the keeper who had come to feed her. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A lioness killed her keeper in Iran as he was feeding her lunch, then escaped with her male partner and prowled around a zoo before being captured, media reported.

The official IRNA news agency said the 40-year-old victim, identified only by his family name, Esfandani, was putting meat through a feeding window on Sunday when the two lions managed to open their cage.

Police and guards captured the couple a few hours later at the zoo in the central city of Arak, some some 200 kilometres south-west of the capital, Tehran.

Authorities are investigating the case. Such incidents are rare in Iran, and often blamed on poor safety measures and inadequate emergency service.

Topics:

Iran
Follow Us

Live News

Manchester United player arrested over rape allegations
petrol prices
Petrol prices are on the up. Here’s how to save money at the pump
Aged care COVID-19
Booster rollout questioned as COVID aged-care outbreaks surge
piggy bank
Tipping money into super this year? Here’s what you need to know about tax
young people cancers
More young people are getting gastrointestinal cancers. No one knows why
boeing
Boeing documentary headlines jam-packed February streaming guide