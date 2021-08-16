Reports of deaths at Kabul airport amid scramble to escape Taliban

Several people were reported dead at Kabul airport on Monday as Afghans scrambled to attempt to board flights out of the country.

Desperation reigned at the airport, a day after the Afghan capital was taken by Islamist Taliban militants, as those hoping to flee the country crowded in and sought to get on any flight that would take them.

According to witnesses and social media transmissions, hundreds of people have been at the airport since Sunday, sometimes jumping turnstiles and trying to force their way onto departing planes.

It was not immediately clear how the five people died. A United States official said troops had fired in the air on Monday to deter people trying to force their way onto a military flight that was set to take US diplomats and embassy staff out of the fallen city.

One witness, waiting for a flight out for more than 20 hours, said it was unclear if the five had been shot or killed in a stampede. US officials at the airport were not immediately available for a comment.

Three bodies could be seen on the ground near what appeared to be an airport side entrance, in video posted on social media. Reuters could not verify the footage. Another witness said he had also seen five bodies.

Additionally, there were reports on Monday of at least four people falling from departing planes, perhaps after having tried to hide in wheel wells. None of these reports could be verified.

Evacuation effort

More than 250 Australian defence personnel will be deployed to Afghanistan to support the government’s effort to evacuate citizens and visa holders.

Australia has joined dozens of countries in issuing a joint statement calling on all parties to “respect and facilitate the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country”.

“Those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility, and accountability, for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order,” the statement said.

“The Afghan people deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. We in the international community stand ready to assist them.”

Rumours circulated on Monday that anyone who made it the airport would be taken out, though there was no confirmation any such thing would happen. The German embassy warned on Twitter that coming to the airport unsummoned could lead to dangerous situations.

Local media reported that the airport said no more commercial flights were coming or going and urged people not to come.

Afghan Collapse

Kabul’s collapse on Sunday signalled the end of a 20-year-long nation-building exercise led by the US with support of NATO allies.

The US kicked the Taliban out of Kabul in 2001, because the Taliban had provided shelter to the al-Qaeda operatives who planned and took part in hijacking the aeroplanes that were used to bomb the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon outside Washington on September 11 of that year.

Former US president Donald Trump’s administration agreed to withdraw in exchange for the Taliban making peace with the Afghan government, and current president Joe Biden stuck to the plan but delayed the time table a few months.

However, as soon as foreign troops began leaving, Taliban troops began their push. Afghan forces gave up multiple key cities without a fight and Western forces are now trying to flee the city weeks earlier than planned.

During their reign, the Taliban enforced a strict version of Islamic society, banning much entertainment, stripping women of most rights and demanding piety of the population.

On Monday, residents reported that Taliban representatives taking over police stations and offices across Kabul, often travelling in official vehicles. There were also new checkpoints in the city, residents reported.

It remained unclear if talk of a reconciliation government would come to anything. There were reports out of the Health Ministry that representatives of the government-run ministry had met officials from the Taliban health ministry. The sides thanked each other for their work, at which point the Taliban’s likely health appointee called on all health officials – men and women – to resume their work around the country.

Call for strikes

Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, who negotiated the original deal the Taliban, told Fox News that the Biden administration seemed to have failed in its plans. He called for US air power to be brought in to crush the Taliban forces surrounding Kabul.

“We shouldn’t be begging them to spare the lives of Americans, we should be imposing costs on the Taliban until they allow us to execute our plan in Afghanistan.”

The White House has been fighting with Pompeo on the topic for months, claiming that the original Trump-era deal left the US with few good options in Afghanistan, a charge Pompeo has denied.

EU foreign ministers are set to discuss Afghanistan in an emergency videoconference on Tuesday.

-with AAP