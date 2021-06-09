News World Middle East Media building was being used to target Iron Dome: Israel

Israel’s military says a tower block in Gaza housing the US-based Associated Press that was flattened in an Israeli air strike was also used by the enclave’s Islamist rulers Hamas develop a system to electronically disrupt Israel’s Iron Dome defence system.

According to the statement, the electronic warfare equipment would be destroyed by the collapse of the high-rise building.

But the AP said it had received no evidence of a Hamas presence that posed a threat, and has called for an independent investigation.

Israel’s air force attacked the high-rise building in Gaza in mid-May in the course of the latest armed conflict with Palestinian militants.

Among others, offices of the US news agency Associated Press and the Qatari TV station al-Jazeera were destroyed.

The residents had been warned by Israel in advance of the attack.

AP reacted with horror and journalists’ associations raised serious concerns.

The Israeli army initially justified the attack less explicitly by saying Hamas’ military intelligence service also used the building.

