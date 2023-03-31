Live

Pope Francis is doing better after his first “quiet night” at the hospital, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni says.

The head of the Catholic Church had “recovered well”, Mr Bruni said, and his condition was continually improving and his treatment continued as planned.

The pontiff worked and read some newspapers in the morning.

In the private apartment within Gemelli University Hospital, he prayed in a small chapel and received the Holy Communion, Mr Bruni added.

The 86-year-old was taken to the hospital on Wednesday for a respiratory infection, according to the Holy See.

“Pope Francis is touched by the many messages he has received and is grateful for the closeness and prayer,” Mr Bruni said.

Journalists, camera crews, visitors and hospital patients were observing the 10th floor from the hospital’s entry court, where the shades remained closed.

Many Christians wished the Pope a speedy recovery, including US President Joe Biden and Italy’s head of state Sergio Mattarella.

The ANSA news agency quoted sources from the Gemelli University Hospital on Thursday morning (local time) as saying that medical staff were “very optimistic” that the Pope could be back in the Vatican in just a few days, in time for Palm Sunday and ahead of what is a busy season for the Catholic leader.

According to ANSA, the Pope has bronchitis.

A report about pneumonia by the Italian daily Corriere della Sera was denied by other media.

The Vatican did not comment on the report.

A COVID-19 infection was ruled out.

-AAP