Two trains collide in Greece, dozens feared injured

A passenger train has collided with a cargo train in Greece, with several people feared injured. Photo: AAP
Two trains have collided in central Greece late and rescue teams are evacuating passengers after at least two carriages caught fire.

State broadcaster ERT on Tuesday said “tens of people” were injured after a passenger train collided with a cargo train.

The fire brigade could neither confirm the number of injured nor the cause of the accident. The fire had been put out, the brigade said.

It said “some passengers” were pulled from the wreckage unconscious after the crash outside the city of Larissa, close to midnight.

Broadcaster SKAI showed footage of derailed carriages, badly damaged with broken windows and thick plumes of smoke billowing in the air, as well as debris strewn across the road. Rescue workers were seen carrying torch lights in carriages looking for trapped passengers.

“There was panic in the carriage, people were screaming,” a young man who was evacuated under a nearby bridge told SKAI TV.

