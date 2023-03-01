Live

Twenty-six people have been killed and at least 85 injured after two trains collided head-on in Greece, while the circumstances of the crash remained unclear.

An intercity passenger train carrying hundreds of passengers from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki collided late on Tuesday (local time) with a cargo train outside the city of Larissa in central Greece, said the governor of the Thessaly region.

“The collision was very strong,” governor Konstantinos Agorastos told SKAI TV, adding the first four carriages of the passenger train had derailed.

The first two carriages, which caught fire after the collision, were “almost completely destroyed”, Mr Agorastos said.

A assenger named Lazos told Protothema newspaper the crash was “very shocking”.

“I wasn’t hurt but I was stained with blood from other people who were hurt near me,” he said.

About 250 passengers were evacuated safely to Thessaloniki on buses. One man told state broadcaster ERT he managed to escape only after breaking the train window with his suitcase.

“There was panic in the carriage, people were screaming,” a young man who was evacuated to a nearby bridge told SKAI TV.

“It was like an earthquake,” Angelos Tsiamouras, another passenger, told ERT.

Broadcaster SKAI showed footage of derailed carriages, badly damaged with broken windows and thick plumes of smoke, as well as debris strewn across the road. Rescue workers were seen carrying torches in carriages looking for trapped passengers.

“The evacuation of passengers is under way in very difficult conditions given the severity of the collision of the two trains,” fire brigade spokesperson Vassilis Varthakogiannis said in a televised address.

Early on Wednesday, footage from state broadcaster ERT showed rescue workers with headlights searching the wreckage and surrounding fields for survivors.

Local media reported about 350 people were travelling on the passenger train, which left Athens at 7.30pm. The fire brigade said it was informed of the accident shortly before midnight on Tuesday. The cargo train had been travelling from Thessaloniki to Larissa.

The passenger train is operated by the Italian group Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane. Its website says it is the main provider of rail transport for passengers and freight in Greece and runs 342 passenger and commercial routes a day.

– AAP