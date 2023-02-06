Ukraine defence minister set to be replaced

Live

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, under pressure from a corruption scandal at his ministry, is to be transferred to another government job, according to a senior insider.

The head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s parliamentary bloc David Arakhamia, said on Sunday (local time) the defence ministry would be headed up by Kyrylo Budanov, head of the country’s military intelligence agency.

He did not say when the move would be formalised. There was no immediate comment from Mr Reznikov.

“War dictates changes in personnel policy,” Mr Arakhamia said on the Telegram messaging app.

“Times and circumstances require strengthening and regrouping. This is what is happening now and will happen in the future…The enemy is getting ready for an offensive. We are getting ready to defend ourselves and return what is ours.”

The move comes as the one year anniversary approaches of Russia launching its military invasion in Ukraine on February 24.