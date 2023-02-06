Casualties feared after powerful 7.8 quake in Turkey

Live

A 7.8 magnitude quake has caused significant damage in south-east Turkey and Syria with many casualties feared, as multiple buildings were knocked down.

Damage was reported across several Turkish provinces, and rescue teams were being sent from around the country.

At least 130 buildings tumbled down in Malatya province, Governor Hulusi Sahin said. Authorities there had retrieved three bodies and about 100 people had been hospitalised, he said.

That brought the death toll in Turkey to at least 18.

In Syria, 11 were reported killed so far. Dr Muheeb Qaddour in the north-western town of Atmed told The Associated Press by telephone that they had 11 deaths in the town alone.

He added that others were buried under the rubble.

“We fear that the deaths are in the hundreds,” he said.

A mother and child were killed in Idlib province, Syria, according to the Syrian American Medical Society.

The US Geological Survey said the 7.8 magnitude quake was centred about 33 kilometres from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital. Strong aftershocks followed.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake.

“We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage,” he wrote.

There were at least six aftershocks and he urged people not to enter damaged buildings due to the risks, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

“Our priority is to bring out people trapped under ruined buildings and to transfer them to hospitals,” he said.

In northwest Syria, the opposition’s Syrian Civil Defence described the situation in the rebel-held region as “disastrous” adding that entire buildings have collapsed and people are trapped under the rubble. The civil defence urged people to evacuate buildings to gather in open areas.

The US Geological Survey said the quake hit about 18 kilometres deep, and a strong 6.7 aftershock rumbled about 10 minutes later.

The quake also jolted residents in Lebanon from beds, shaking buildings for about 40 seconds. Many residents of Beirut left their homes and took to the streets or drove in their cars away from buildings.

The earthquake came as the Middle East is experiencing a snowstorm that is expected to continue until Thursday.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes.

Some 18,000 were killed in powerful earthquakes that hit north-west Turkey in 1999.

-AAP