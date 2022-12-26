Ten feared buried in Austrian avalanche

Live

About 10 people have reportedly been buried in an avalanche in western Austria.

One person was rescued from the avalanche, which occurred on Sunday afternoon in the Lech/Zuers free skiing area, the Austrian Press Agency reports.

The avalanche occurred about 3pm local time. Helicopters and search teams were deployed soon afterwards.

“We are doing everything we can to rescue the winter sports enthusiasts,” APA quoted the municipality of Lech as saying.

Some 100 people were involved in the search, with rescuers requesting headlamps so they can continue the search in the dark, APA added.