News World Europe Panic as gunman kills two and wounds others in central Paris
Updated:
Live

Panic as gunman kills two and wounds others in central Paris

Security forces seal off the scene of the shooting central Paris. Photo: EPA
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A gunman has killed two people and wounded four others in what is being reported as a likely terror attack near a Kurdish cultural centre in Paris.

Multiple gunshots were fired in the Rue d’Enghien, a street lined with small shops and cafes in the capital’s 10th arrondissement, sowing panic.

Armed police guarded a security cordon and several ambulances were at the scene, live television images showed.

“A gun attack has taken place. Thank you to the security forces for their swift action,” tweeted deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire. “Thoughts for the victims and those who witnessed this drama.”

An investigation into murder, manslaughter and aggravated violence has been opened, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

A 69-year-old man had been arrested and was in detention, the prosecutor’s office added. The incident was over, it said.

Police did not indicate the motives of the alleged shooter.

One witness told French news agency AFP that seven or eight shots had been fired. A second witness, speaking to BFM TV, said the suspected gunman was a white man who opened fire in silence.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Pictured is Whitney Houston and Clive Davis
Whitney Houston biopic is ‘honest, accurate’, says the music industry guru who made her famous
Top videos: Christmas cheer, Santa takes a dive and Rudolph warms up
Post-Christmas heatwave set to make southern Australia swelter
Banshee
The Banshees of Inisherin: A tale of madness, brotherhood and companionship turned dark
How your superannuation fared in a year of inflation and market downturns
teenagers swan island
Madonna King: Finding ‘tinsel’ for a challenging 2022’s Christmas tree